Kiwi Supercars champ Shane van Gisbergen rounded off successful weekend, All Blacks suffered a hefty 23-12 defeat to Ireland, NZ has comeback against Ireland in Cricket and victory for Olympic pair rowing champions Kerri Williams and Grace Prendergast. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Olympic pair rowing champions Grace Prendergast and Kerri Williams have claimed victory at the World Cup in Lucerne.

The Kiwi duo beat Romania by 0.11 of a second on the Rotsee.

After the race, Prendergast said she was happy to claim the result despite a strong challenge from the Romanian pair.

"It was really close. They came really flying at us at the end and I think I was really hoping for the line to come up quite quickly.

"It's nice to know that that's potentially an area of the race that we need to work on over the next few months in the build up to the world champs and kind of just give us a clear picture of where we can make some improvements over the next training block."

Prendergast welcomed a return to competition after their build-up was marred by Williams catching Covid.

She said the pair will be looking to build on the win ahead of the rowing world championships in September at Racice, Czech Republic.

"I think it's just a bit of a sign of how our training has led us to this," Prendergast said of the close finish.

"It's been a different year. For me I've been over in the UK studying and rowing hasn't taken much of a priority as it usually has. And then had a bit of illness leading into this one.

"I think it is really just a sign of our unusual build up to this regatta. We're not too phased by it but know that that will hopefully come with a good solid training block into the world champs."

The women's four of Catherine Layburn, Davina Waddy, Beth Ross and Phoebe Spoors were third in their final.

Matt Macdonald and Tom Mackintosh finished 6th in the men's pair.