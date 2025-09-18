Beckie Leigh is competing at her first elite World Championships having come through the Rowing New Zealand system after finishing school.

She is a part of the Coxless Four with Alana Sherman and two other relative newcomers Isla Blake and Juliette Lequeux.

The 23-year-old said with a number of our top rowers taking this year off competition following the Olympics, it gave the likes of herself the opportunity to show what they could do.

“It is cool knowing that the next generation of people are coming through and everyone racing now is looking towards LA (2028 Olympics),” Leigh said.

“But in the back of my mind I know there will be people coming back and so the field is only going to get faster, but it gives the opportunity to have a taster now.”

Women's Four Juliette Lequeux, Alana Sherman, Isla Blake and Beckie Leigh of New Zealand during the World Rowing Cup Lucerne, Switzerland, 2025. Photo / Rowing NZ 2025, Photosport

The new look four finished third at one of the World Cup races earlier this year which has given Leigh and her crew-mates confidence.

“I want to win the damn thing, that’s the reason we’re here, but honestly getting into the A final and then getting on the podium would be wicked.”

The two mixed events will be held on the last day of competition with heats and finals.

Leigh will also take her seat in the mixed eight.

“I’m excited about it, I’ll get to go the fastest I’ve ever gone down a course, because half the boat is full of guys.

“The girls bring the finesse and a bit more technicality to the boat and the guys bring the power.”

Leigh said there was not any way to gauge how they may go.

“It’s all just a lot of fun and not really any expectations around it because there is no standard you can compare yourself to because it is so new which makes it quite a bit of fun.”

The 18-strong New Zealand team includes former lightweight sculler Matthew Dunham who was brought in as a sickness replacement for the heavyweight men’s coxless four after a late invitation to attend last month’s trials at Lake Karāpiro.

If it had not been for Dunham the four may not have made the trip to China.

The men’s double of Finn Hamill and Ben Mason and the men’s pair Ben Taylor and Oliver Welch are both expected to perform well after recording podium finishes during the World Cup series earlier this year.

These championships will also feature the new qualification system adopted by World Rowing.

Repechages have been replaced with a fastest loser system where the top two crews in each heat advance directly, and remaining spots are filled by the fastest crews from other heats.

Men's Double Sculls Ben Mason and Finn Hamill of New Zealand during the World Rowing Cup Lucerne, Switzerland, 2025. Photo / Rowing NZ 2025, Photosport

New Zealand Rowing Team to compete at the 2025 World Rowing Championships, Shanghai, China 21-28 September

Men’s Single Scull

Logan Ullrich, Waikato Rowing Club

Men’s Double Scull

Ben Mason, Avon Rowing Club

Finn Hamill, Waikato Rowing Club

Men’s Coxless Pair

Ben Taylor, Avon Rowing Club

Oliver Welch, Avon Rowing Club

Women’s Coxless Four

Alana Sherman, Waikato Rowing Club

Isla Blake, Waikato Rowing Club

Rebecca Leigh, Cambridge Rowing Club

Juliette Lequeux, Otago University Rowing Club

Women’s Quad

Kathryn Glen, Avon Rowing Club

Stella Clayton-Greene, Hauraki-Plains Rowing Club

Ella Cossill, Waikato Rowing Club

Veronica Wall, Ashburton Rowing Club

Men’s Coxless Four

Flynn Watson, Avon Rowing Club

Zack Rumble, Avon Rowing Club

Campbell Crouch, Waikato Rowing Club

Matthew Dunham, Cambridge Rowing Club

Mixed Double

Ben Mason, Avon Rowing Club

Kathryn Glen, Avon Rowing Club

Mixed Eight

Alana Sherman, Waikato Rowing Club

Isla Blake, Waikato Rowing Club

Rebecca Leigh, Cambridge Rowing Club

Juliette Lequeux, Otago University Rowing Club

Ben Taylor, Avon Rowing Club

Oliver Welch, Avon Rowing Club

Flynn Watson, Avon Rowing Club

Campbell Crouch, Waikato Rowing Club

Harry Molloy, Cox, North Shore Rowing Club, Thames Rowing Club

-RNZ