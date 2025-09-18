By Barry Guy of RNZ
Ten members of the New Zealand rowing squad are in for a busy time at the World Championships in Shanghai over the next week.
For the first time mixed events are being held at the World Championships with two New Zealand crews entered.
For the first time mixed events are being held at the World Championships with two New Zealand crews entered.
Mixed crews were introduced this year with the intention that it would eventually appear at the Olympics (Brisbane 2032).
All those rowing the two mixed events, the double sculls and the eight, have to also be rowing in other events at the championships.
Beckie Leigh is competing at her first elite World Championships having come through the Rowing New Zealand system after finishing school.
She is a part of the Coxless Four with Alana Sherman and two other relative newcomers Isla Blake and Juliette Lequeux.
The 23-year-old said with a number of our top rowers taking this year off competition following the Olympics, it gave the likes of herself the opportunity to show what they could do.
“It is cool knowing that the next generation of people are coming through and everyone racing now is looking towards LA (2028 Olympics),” Leigh said.
“But in the back of my mind I know there will be people coming back and so the field is only going to get faster, but it gives the opportunity to have a taster now.”
The new look four finished third at one of the World Cup races earlier this year which has given Leigh and her crew-mates confidence.
“I want to win the damn thing, that’s the reason we’re here, but honestly getting into the A final and then getting on the podium would be wicked.”
The two mixed events will be held on the last day of competition with heats and finals.
Leigh will also take her seat in the mixed eight.
“I’m excited about it, I’ll get to go the fastest I’ve ever gone down a course, because half the boat is full of guys.
“The girls bring the finesse and a bit more technicality to the boat and the guys bring the power.”
Leigh said there was not any way to gauge how they may go.
“It’s all just a lot of fun and not really any expectations around it because there is no standard you can compare yourself to because it is so new which makes it quite a bit of fun.”
The 18-strong New Zealand team includes former lightweight sculler Matthew Dunham who was brought in as a sickness replacement for the heavyweight men’s coxless four after a late invitation to attend last month’s trials at Lake Karāpiro.
If it had not been for Dunham the four may not have made the trip to China.
The men’s double of Finn Hamill and Ben Mason and the men’s pair Ben Taylor and Oliver Welch are both expected to perform well after recording podium finishes during the World Cup series earlier this year.
These championships will also feature the new qualification system adopted by World Rowing.
Repechages have been replaced with a fastest loser system where the top two crews in each heat advance directly, and remaining spots are filled by the fastest crews from other heats.
New Zealand Rowing Team to compete at the 2025 World Rowing Championships, Shanghai, China 21-28 September
Men’s Single Scull
Logan Ullrich, Waikato Rowing Club
Men’s Double Scull
Ben Mason, Avon Rowing Club
Finn Hamill, Waikato Rowing Club
Men’s Coxless Pair
Ben Taylor, Avon Rowing Club
Oliver Welch, Avon Rowing Club
Women’s Coxless Four
Alana Sherman, Waikato Rowing Club
Isla Blake, Waikato Rowing Club
Rebecca Leigh, Cambridge Rowing Club
Juliette Lequeux, Otago University Rowing Club
Women’s Quad
Kathryn Glen, Avon Rowing Club
Stella Clayton-Greene, Hauraki-Plains Rowing Club
Ella Cossill, Waikato Rowing Club
Veronica Wall, Ashburton Rowing Club
Men’s Coxless Four
Flynn Watson, Avon Rowing Club
Zack Rumble, Avon Rowing Club
Campbell Crouch, Waikato Rowing Club
Matthew Dunham, Cambridge Rowing Club
Mixed Double
Ben Mason, Avon Rowing Club
Kathryn Glen, Avon Rowing Club
Mixed Eight
Alana Sherman, Waikato Rowing Club
Isla Blake, Waikato Rowing Club
Rebecca Leigh, Cambridge Rowing Club
Juliette Lequeux, Otago University Rowing Club
Ben Taylor, Avon Rowing Club
Oliver Welch, Avon Rowing Club
Flynn Watson, Avon Rowing Club
Campbell Crouch, Waikato Rowing Club
Harry Molloy, Cox, North Shore Rowing Club, Thames Rowing Club
-RNZ