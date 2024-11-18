Son Heung-min and Rodrigo Bentancur of Tottenham Hotspur. Photo / Getty Images

Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur was today given a seven-match domestic ban by the Football Association over an alleged racist remark made about teammate Son Heung-min in a TV interview.

The midfielder was charged by the FA in September in connection with an alleged breach of its rules during the interview in his home country of Uruguay.

The former Juventus player, who has also been fined £100,000 ($215,000), had been asked in June by a presenter for a Spurs player’s shirt.

He replied: “Sonny’s? It could be Sonny’s cousin too as they all look the same.”

Bentancur, 27, apologised to the South Korea international but because it was deemed an “aggravated breach”, an independent regulatory commission panel was required to either uphold the FA charge or dismiss the case.