“People don’t even know what he did. All his workmates never knew what he did. He never talked about it.

“He was my world. I have three boys, but it wasn’t a day that he didn’t tell me he loved me and I hold on to that.”

Zak Baikie with the Mackenzie District Council after winning snowboarding medals. Photo / Facebook

Baikie began making waves in snow sports at a young age, taking out the overall Year 7 and 8 title, and in 2017 he won best overall junior after claiming three golds and a silver at the junior nationals.

A career highlight came in 2019 when he won gold in the Winter Park and Steamboat Slopestyles competition, before winning the slopestyle title in the snowboard youth title at the US nationals.

After returning to New Zealand and eventually getting a building apprenticeship, he began rodeo, something his grandfather also did.

Last season, he was 17th in the bullride category in the second division. One of his most memorable rides came this year when he placed second at the Mad Bulls and Barrels event.

The New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association referred to Baikie as “kind” and somebody who “always shook your hand, was respectful, kind, and carried himself with the true spirit of our sport”.

Penny said the family were overseas when the heartbreaking news came through.

A celebration for his life will be held in Twizel on Saturday, and people from around the world, including Mexico and Canada, are coming to pay their respects.

Penny said she’s been overwhelmed with support, especially from the rodeo community.

“To look after our son like they have and to write those posts just absolutely blows my mind,” she said. “I think that’s what’s got me, you know, kind of getting me through.

“I’ve been on the other end of helping the community because of loss and stuff, and I never thought it would be me.”

