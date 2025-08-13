The mother of a young man who died suddenly has described her son as a humble person who lived life to the fullest, competing in sports including snowboarding and rodeo.
Zak Baikie, 22, died after an accident which has left the small South Island town of Twizel in the MackenzieDistrict reeling.
Baikie was an accomplished youth snowboarder, winning medals at the United States national championships before returning home as a result of Covid-19. He went on to play for South Canterbury’s U21 rugby team and recently began making a name for himself in bull riding.
His mum, Penny Baikie, said she was “devastated” and has appreciated all the support from the rodeo and local communities.
“He was the most humble person you’d ever come across,” she told the Herald.
“People don’t even know what he did. All his workmates never knew what he did. He never talked about it.
“He was my world. I have three boys, but it wasn’t a day that he didn’t tell me he loved me and I hold on to that.”
Baikie began making waves in snow sports at a young age, taking out the overall Year 7 and 8 title, and in 2017 he won best overall junior after claiming three golds and a silver at the junior nationals.