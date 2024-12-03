He said anyone with a high profile is held to account when police are involved, as there’s pressure on officers to get it right.
“Look at some point, we’ve all got to step back and trust the judicial system. But it is interesting whether it’s a rugby player or another person with a high profile, if they’re involved in an incident that ultimately leads police to intervene, there’s an intensity and scrutiny on the police to get it right.
“So that tends to mean that they’re definitely held to account and put before the courts when they do go before the courts because of the attention. We find the courts are pretty good about name suppression to allow people to gather themselves, get legal advice, take stock of the situation.
“But then as the process goes on this, there’s a very high threshold put against people with profile and for them to get a discharge without conviction, they have to demonstrate a lot to the court probably more than a normal person.
“That’s part of the package, it’s what you sign up for.”
It is the second time Reece has avoided a conviction. In 2018, he was granted a discharge after admitting a charge of common assault on his then partner.
Yesterday, he was supported in court by his current partner, Kiri Howell.
Nichol said there is no direct instruction to players to seek name suppression in cases, preferring for them to own it if they admit they were in the wrong.
“There’s no instruction. It’s very much about the individual person getting their own legal advice. But by and large, our approach to be perfectly honest is normally ‘have you stuffed up here or not?’ because if you did our expectation is you own it,” he told the Mike Hosking Breakfast.
“We’re very much about if you didn’t do it and you’re going to defend, then fair call. But if you did do it, you know the way in which you approach it, the way you own the situation, the way you demonstrate to everyone, including the victims and complainants that you have recognised, you’ve stuffed up and you take positive steps and if the court sees that, that tends to help but it doesn’t matter whether you’re a personal profile or not.
“But I tell you what, a discharge without conviction, but you’re still all over the TV, you’re all over the media. I don’t think there’s a person in the country that won’t know what’s taking place here and that brings a level of accountability on their actions.
“Sevu’s stopped drinking. He’s taken a lot of steps and shown actually really good growth over the last year and a half.
“So, whilst I have a lot of empathy for the victims in the situation, it’s also actually a good thing for him in terms of the steps he’s taken and I guess that’s what we want from the judicial system, right,” Nichol said.
“We are satisfied Sevu has taken full responsibility for his actions over the past year, shown accountability and made some positive changes to his lifestyle. We also acknowledge the matter has been dealt with by the courts,” NZR said.
Previous offending also alcohol-related
In 2018 Reece, then 21, was granted a discharge without conviction after he admitted a single charge of common assault following an incident involving his then partner.
Reece got into an argument with the woman in central Hamilton on a night out. He was seen yelling at her before he chased her and dragged her to the ground.
She suffered minor injuries to her face and knee.
Reece was sentenced in the Hamilton District Court by Judge Denise Clark.
She heard that the young rugby player was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident.
Days later, Connaught discontinued the deal with Reece.
In December 2018, Reece was called up to the Crusaders squad and in July 2019 he was selected for the All Blacks’ 39-man team to prepare for the Rugby World Cup.
After moving to Christchurch, Reece met his current partner. They have two young children together.
Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz