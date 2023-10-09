Voyager 2023 media awards

Revealed: The New Zealand government that produces better All Blacks

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
Jacinda Arden (L). Ardie Savea and John Key (R)/ Photo / Getty Images.

Gregor Paul in Lyon

It’s the question no one has been asking in this election, but the numbers have been crunched regardless to reveal that the All Blacks have historically played better under a National-led

