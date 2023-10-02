Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Black and Blue: The story of John Key, Richie McCaw and enduring popularity

Gregor Paul
By
18 mins to read
All Blacks defence coach Scott McLeod alongside players Anton Lienert-Brown and Richie Mo'unga warned there may be 'some disappointments' as a review of the team's clash against Italy creates competition for selection. Video / NZ Herald

Former Prime Minister John Key’s relationship with the All Blacks began out of a sense of duty and partly as an image rebranding exercise but morphed into something more genuine and binding.

Key, having banked

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport