Dame Noeline Taurua's contract expires in November. Photo / Photosport

Netball New Zealand will take a different approach to New Zealand Rugby if the search is needed for a new coach. Natham Limm reveals on how the process will happen.

Netball New Zealand will conduct a post-World Cup review before deciding on a new Silver Ferns coach, should Noeline Taurua step aside.

Taurua is contracted through to November and won’t make a decision on her head coaching future until after the World Cup in August.

If Taurua goes, all six ANZ Premiership coaches would likely be among the applicants, alongside Silver Ferns assistant Deb Fuller.

NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said continuity and integrity were paramount to the programme.

“These processes need to be handled incredibly well so that your brand remains intact and all the people involved are treated and valued really highly.”

The move contrasts with New Zealand Rugby’s choice to find Ian Foster’s replacement before the World Cup in France.

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie. Photo / Photosport

Wyllie said they intentionally prioritised the upcoming tournament in South Africa.

“That allows Noeline to concentrate on the campaign she has in

front of her and put all our energy and effort into that, as opposed to distractions around running a parallel process.”

It makes this year’s ANZ Premiership a potential try-out for coaches Yvette McCausland-Durie, Kiri Wills, Marianne Delaney-Hoshek, Mary-Jane Araroa, Reinga Bloxham and Tia Winikerei.

Wyllie said they should all be applying for the role.

“I would love a big pool of coaches for us to select from. They all bring different qualities and values to that environment. Being spoiled for choice is certainly the aim.”

All six domestic coaches and Fuller have been involved with some form of international competition in the past four years.

Wyllie said it had given them a high-quality, diverse talent pool.

“There have been these regular calendar events where each of the coaches has had exposure, whether it be through under-21s, NZ A, the men’s environment, Fast5, Silver Ferns coaching camps and tours.”

Bloxham and McCausland-Durie are set to gain further international experience at the World Cup.

The Steel coach will connect with Wales and the Pulse coach will join Fiji for the tournament in Cape Town, both as specialist coaches.

Wyllie said it builds on McCausland-Durie’s international

experience as a Silver Ferns assistant coach.

“It provides her a chance to be immersed in a campaign with one of our sister nations in terms of Fiji, and travel to South Africa and get that increased level of exposure.”

McCausland-Durie is the most successful ANZ Premiership coach, with three titles in five seasons.

Wyllie said the other franchise coaches will also receive opportunities to be part of the Ferns campaign.

“Some will come into camp and some will go into different game scenarios as we lead in.”

The chief executive refused to rule out looking overseas for potential candidates, although the only previous national coach born overseas is Yvonne Willering, who emigrated to New Zealand from the Netherlands with her family at the age of eight.

Wyllie said they want the best coaches leading the best athletes.

“Can’t rule anything out but we certainly do have a great crop of Kiwi coaches coming through. I would love to see one of them be Noeline’s successor at the right time.”

The Netball World Cup runs from July 28 to August 6.



