Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Revealed: How next Silver Ferns coach will be found

Nathan Limm
By
3 mins to read
Dame Noeline Taurua's contract expires in November. Photo / Photosport

Dame Noeline Taurua's contract expires in November. Photo / Photosport

Netball New Zealand will take a different approach to New Zealand Rugby if the search is needed for a new coach. Natham Limm reveals on how the process will happen.

Netball New Zealand will conduct

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport