Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Ranfurly Shield: Alleged drug use isn’t biggest issue, it’s the disrespect shown towards it

Jason Pine
By
4 mins to read
All Blacks defence coach Scott McLeod alongside players Anton Lienert-Brown and Richie Mo'unga warned there may be 'some disappointments' as a review of the team's clash against Italy creates competition for selection. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

Don’t be distracted by social media idiocy and allegations of drug use, the real issue with Sunday’s Ranfurly Shield revelations is the damage done to the Log o’ Wood.

Yes, you have to be

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport