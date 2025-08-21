Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Younger brigade emerge to challenge fitter Akuta

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Better Knuckle Up won the first running of the $500,000 Velocity Slot Race at Addington last November. Photo / Ajay Berry

Better Knuckle Up won the first running of the $500,000 Velocity Slot Race at Addington last November. Photo / Ajay Berry

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Scott Phelan knows Better Knuckle Up and Jeremiah are up to open class.

What their co-trainer doesn’t know is whether that is good enough to win their comeback race at Alexandra Park tonight.

The two 4-year-olds resume for Phelan and senior training partner Barry Purdon in a serious 1700m

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save