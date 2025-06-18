“We have been watching Ashlee since the start of her riding career. Michelle is a good friend of mine and I am so happy for her,” Macdonald said.

“She rode her a treat. Hopefully she won’t forget me and be loyal because she is going places, she is doing a really good job. I am happy for her.”

While she grew up riding and helping out in racing stables, a career in the saddle wasn’t assured for Strawbridge, who elected to commence tertiary education before electing to pursue her dream vocation.

“My mum, Michelle Hopkins, was a jockey, so I have pretty much been riding horses from the moment I could walk,” she said.

“I started riding for Debbie [Sweeney] around high school. I went down to Christchurch and rode for Ross Beckett when I went down for university, but uni wasn’t for me, so I found out more about doing an apprenticeship and moved back home and got started with Debbie.

“Mum works for Debbie as well, it’s an awesome work environment, it’s like one big family.”

Strawbridge had come close to victory in several of her 30-odd starts before Wednesday’s breakthrough win, and she said she is relieved to finally be on the board.

“I have had a few placings now, so it is good to finally get the monkey off the back,” she said.

With her first win now on the board, Strawbridge has a hunger for more and is hoping to add to her tally at Tauranga on Saturday.

“What A Charma is running this weekend at Tauranga and I think he will be a nice horse going through the grades over winter,” she said. “He went very close last start, so if we can do the same thing in the Kiwifruit Cup [2100m] that would be good.

“I am also riding Blackpink Jennie and Digger. Blackpink Jennie is a nice mare who has got a good draw [5] and will get through the wet ground well, and Digger is an honest horse who always tries hard, and he should be right there till the end.”

