Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Horse racing: With jockey’s premiership in the bag, Craig Grylls says it is time to fly

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Leica Lucy's (right) win in the New Zealand Oaks at Trentham in March was rider Craig Grylls' favourite of the season. Photo / Peter Rubery

Leica Lucy's (right) win in the New Zealand Oaks at Trentham in March was rider Craig Grylls' favourite of the season. Photo / Peter Rubery

Champion jockey Craig Grylls is going to celebrate winning the premiership the same way he actually achieved the title: by getting on a plane.

Only this time, he won’t be flying it himself.

Grylls goes into this weekend with the national jockey’s premiership about as sewn up as it can

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing