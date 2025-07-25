Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Why Wexford Stables had a record season and what comes next for Lance O’Sullivan and Andrew Scott

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Grail Seeker is being aimed at the first Group 1 of the season at Ellerslie on September 6. Photo / Kenton Wright

Grail Seeker is being aimed at the first Group 1 of the season at Ellerslie on September 6. Photo / Kenton Wright

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The best season of Lance O’Sullivan’s training career isn’t over but he is already eyeing a key kick-off date for next season.

And that could see O’Sullivan and training partner Andrew Scott unleash four-star gallopers in the first Group 1 one of the season at Ellerslie on September 6.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save