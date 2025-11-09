Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Well Written could opt for Railway over Karaka Millions – Mick On Monday

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Ceolwulf (in green and yellow) was brave in winning the A$3 million Champions Mile at Flemington on Saturday. Photo / Bruno Cannatelli

Ceolwulf (in green and yellow) was brave in winning the A$3 million Champions Mile at Flemington on Saturday. Photo / Bruno Cannatelli

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trainer Stephen Marsh has thrown a curve ball into futures markets for two of New Zealand’s biggest races after Well Written’s dazzling New Zealand 1000 Guineas win on Saturday.

The Cambridge trainer was busy fielding phone calls on Sunday, including offers from slot holders in the $4 million NZB Kiwi,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save