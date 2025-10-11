Glamour Tycoon is one of trainer Stephen Marsh's chances at Arawa Park today. Photo / Race Images

Like most trainers at this time of the year, Stephen Marsh has spent plenty of time studying weather forecasts as he prepares to launch a 10-strong team from his Cambridge stable at the Rotorua race meeting on Sunday.

With the track currently rated a Heavy9, Marsh was hoping for some strong wind and plenty of sunshine to bring the rating back to at least a Slow7, which would result in the majority of the 10 acceptors taking their place in their respective events.

“We certainly had been hoping for some fine weather over the last couple of days as most of our runners need a better surface to produce their best,” Marsh said.

“There are a couple who have poor draws, which will likely see them pulled out to wait for another day, but as long as it looks as though there has been some drying and the track will improve, then the rest will take the opportunity on offer.”

Marsh is keen to see 3-year-old fillies To Cap It All and Lubeck line up in the second event on the card, a 3-year-old 1215m contest, as they ready for summer targets.