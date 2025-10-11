Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Weather the crucial component for Stephen Marsh on big day for Rotorua racing

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Glamour Tycoon is one of trainer Stephen Marsh's chances at Arawa Park today. Photo / Race Images

Glamour Tycoon is one of trainer Stephen Marsh's chances at Arawa Park today. Photo / Race Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Like most trainers at this time of the year, Stephen Marsh has spent plenty of time studying weather forecasts as he prepares to launch a 10-strong team from his Cambridge stable at the Rotorua race meeting on Sunday.

With the track currently rated a Heavy9, Marsh was hoping for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save