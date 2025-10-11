“To Cap It All is a 1000 Guineas [Group 1, 1600m] candidate for Riccarton next month and we think she is back on target for that assignment,” he said.
“She disappointed us a little when she ran fifth at Ellerslie last start but her bloods weren’t perfect in the days after the race, which explained the run.
“She needs a Dead4 to perform at her peak and while it won’t be that on Sunday, she is in an early race with the track as good as it will be on the day and she can go a cheeky gallop.
“Lubeck is also in there and she did nothing wrong as a 2-year-old with a win and runner-up placing in her two starts.
“She has been working well and although she will take plenty of improvement, I’m expecting a good effort from her.”
Consistent mare Glamour Tycoon will be the Marsh representative in the feature event on the day, the Group 3 Sweynesse Stakes (1215m), and she is one Marsh expects to handle whatever track presents on the day.
“She is such an honest character and tries her heart out at every start,” Marsh said.
“I’m sure it will be the same again on Sunday, although it is a terrific field with plenty of depth to it.
“She has come on nicely from her first-up effort at Te Rapa and we think she will certainly put herself in the race at some stage.”
Marsh found it hard to rate the chances of his other runners because of the doubt on the track conditions but felt 3-year-old gelding Kenwood House was one who could be prominent in the first race on the card after an unlucky run at Tauranga, where he made contact with a fallen rider in the home straight when issuing his challenge.
Marsh also reported his superstar galloper El Vencedor was on target for the Group 1 Livamol Classic (2040m) at Ellerslie next weekend after a sparkling gallop at Cambridge on Saturday morning.
“El Vencedor is peaking at just the right time and I was delighted by his gallop at home here this morning,” he said.
“He has really come on from Te Rapa and the step up in distance and return to Ellerslie will make him very hard to beat.”
• The Ōtaki meeting abandoned yesterday because of surface water will be replaced with a meeting, featuring the same programme, there this Thursday instead.
– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk