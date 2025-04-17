Auckland’s shocking weather has claimed tonight’s Alexandra Park harness racing meeting, which has been postponed until Saturday.
In a rare move for a harness racing meeting, as they are held on all-weather tracks, the high winds and constant rain made racing unsafe so stipendiary stewards called the meeting off early this afternoon.
The meeting moves to Saturday night but with one race deleted.
The meeting was set to be a crucial lead-up to next Friday’s five Group-1 race meeting at the same venue, with Thursday’s canned meeting scheduled to hold both the Oaks and Derby Preludes.
An almost identical meeting will now be held on Saturday night but with the last race, a maiden, canned because of restrictions around how long staff can work, with some doubling up from an Ellerslie meeting also being held just two kilometres away earlier on Saturday.