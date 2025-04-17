To assist the connections of horses who would have started in that maiden race HRNZ will add a new maiden race to next Friday’s massive meeting, with the stake raised from $15,000 to $20,000 and preference given to horses who were in the now deleted race.

Moving the meeting means a very rare occasion with all three codes racing in Auckland on the same day: the Manukau greyhounds starting at 11.20am on Saturday morning before Ellerslie starts at 11.40am.

Almost all bets on the meeting scheduled for today have been refunded by the TAB but the betting agency is sticking solid on its ”Box Seat Boosted Bet”, having given a $3 price for a $100 maximum bet on Beside Me to win the Northern Oaks Prelude.

TAB bookmaker Ben Grimstone confirms the special bet will stand even though Beside Me was in from $3 to $1.70 this afternoon.

Horses who had been scratched from today’s programme are eligible to go back into the fields for Saturday.

The Alexandra Park meeting will now run alongside a huge programme from Addington.

There is no domestic horse or dog racing allowed on either Good Friday or Easter Sunday.

