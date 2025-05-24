Group 1 winner Velocious bounced back to her brilliant best in the Jarvis Trading (1100m) at Te Rapa on Saturday, raising the possibility of a transtasman mission.
The Stephen Marsh-trained filly was New Zealand’s champion 2-year-old last season, when she won four of her six starts including the Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) and the Group 1 Sistema Stakes (1200m).
Her 3-year-old season has been an up-and-down journey for her connections. There was a wind operation in the spring, then a smart first-up win at Te Aroha in March, then a luckless run in the Group 3 Cambridge Breeders’ Stakes (1200m) and a disappointing fifth after a costly slow start at Ellerslie last Saturday.
Marsh and owners Go Racing decided to roll the dice and run Velocious in Saturday’s $40,000 sprint feature on a seven-day turnaround, and the gamble paid off.
Velocious jumped much better and her jockey Michael McNab took up a handy position in third along the fence as Shoes and Illicit Dreams showed the way through the early stages.