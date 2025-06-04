Advertisement
Home / Sport / Racing

Velocious aims for Aussie success in Listed Queensland race

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Velocious will contest the Listed Queensland Day Stakes at Eagle Farm on Saturday. Photo / Kenton Wright Race Images

By Paul Vettise, LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

Velocious will bid to add Australian black type to her impressive domestic record when she steps out at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

The Stephen Marsh-trained daughter of Written Tycoon will run in the Listed U & U Queensland Day Stakes (1200m) with multiple Group



