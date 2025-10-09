“He ended up parked, and he peaked late, but I am thrilled with how he has come on since.

“He will be a different beast this week – but in saying that, he is still building.

“He has the NZ Derby and slot race [The Velocity] as his other major aims, so I think he will be even better again after this week.”

The tone in Todd’s voice suggests he would love to tip punters his stable star, but he is slightly cautious because the three horses who beat him home last start are all in tonight’s 1980m mobile and drawn inside Marketplace again.

Last start, Rubira led, then trailed Got The Chocolates and beat him for speed up the passing lane, and something like that scenario would play out again tonight, with Bettors Anvil somewhere in that mix too.

That means there are two, possibly even three, rivals tonight who could make Marketplace and punters pay if the magnificent pacer has to work too hard.

“Rubira has gate speed, so he should be able to control his own destiny ... he will be really hard to beat,” says Todd.

With all his key rivals drawn better, Marketplace faces having to cover more ground than them, or driver Craig Ferguson launching at the start and getting to the front, from where he should win.

“But that could also mean burning petrol and being run down late, so I am not going to give Craig instructions.

“I have done my job and am thrilled with the horse. I will leave the rest to him.”

Todd has Mo’unga in tonight’s main handicap pace, in which he gets a 15m headstart over 25m backmarkers Republican Party and Akuta, but he warns that Mo’unga is still coming back up and will be a better horse in the Canterbury Classic next week.

While backing backmarkers has been punting poison this year, tonight may be the night either Republican Party or Akuta defies that trend, because the configuration of the field means they are only giving away the full 25m to three of their rivals. And with only seven starters, one of the big guns should be in a potential one-one sit starting the last lap.

Akuta will be the fittest horse in the race, so driver Mark Purdon’s mid-race intent could ultimately decide the race.

Todd has both Lakelsa (R10, No 4) and Treacherous Gal in tonight’s $60,000 Woodlands Mares Classic and says Lakelsa is ready to use her draw.

“She faded after going too hard to lead two starts ago, but won well with a sit last time.

“But I think she can lead and win tonight as long as she doesn’t have to go too hard to get there.”

