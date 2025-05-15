Hollie Wynyard has consistently matched up with the country’s best in her first solo season of training, and she’ll chase a deserved stakes success when her talented youngsters contest Saturday’s Listed SkyCity Champagne Stakes at Ellerslie.
Until the current racing season, Wynyard trained for almost a decade in partnership with Johno Benner, winning a pair of Group Ones and a Karaka Million 3-year-old crown in the process.
When Benner decided to step back from training, Cambridge-based Wynyard took over the reins in full capacity and has since produced five stakes performers: Archaic Smile, Sierra Leone, Full Force, This Time Girl and Toretto.
Toretto is one of two runners she will present in Saturday’s juvenile feature, coming off an impressive effort to finish third in the Listed Waikato Equine Veterinary Centre Stakes (1400m), run a fortnight ago at Te Rapa.
“It was a really good run, it was nice to see him back with a bit of confidence and attacking the line because he’s obviously shown a bit of ability,” Wynyard said.