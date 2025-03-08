Thrilling finish to Bonecrusher New Zealand Stakes

Pin up boy El Vencedor signed off his latest local campaign with the final leg of a winning Group One treble when he downed gallant mare La Crique in a thrilling finish to the Gr.1 Bonecrusher New Zealand Stakes (2000m) at Ellerslie.
El Vencedor or EV as he is now affectionately known had added the Gr.1 Herbie Dyke Stakes (2000m) and the Gr.1 Otaki-Maori WFA Classic (1600m) to his career record at his previous two starts and was shooting for a final local accolade before heading to Hong Kong next month to contest the Gr.1 FWD QEII Cup (2000m) at Sha Tin.
Punters installed him the $1.40 race favourite and looked to be in for an armchair ride to the bank after jockey Wiremu Pinn found the front from barrier four and walked his seven rivals through the first 900m of the race.
Michael McNab aboard La Crique was having none of that and sent the mare forward to find the front with 1000m to run and had the favourite breathing down her neck rounding the home bend.
El Vencedor put his nose in front at the 300m but La Crique refused to lay down as they went head to head, stride for stride to the finish where EV got his nose down at just the right time to win by a short head.