The small-time trainer taking on racing’s biggest names

“He’s a very good horse, I think he can win a couple of good races this year,” he said.

“He ran a good race (second-up), he blew quite a bit and possibly needed another gallop, so that was a grey-haired trainer’s fault I suppose.

“Masa (Hashizume, jockey) said he didn’t see the other horse coming either, so it was probably a combination of those, but he’s going very well and we think he can go very well in the Sweynesse.

“He can run on a hard track, a wet track, it doesn’t worry him, and we’ll have Matt Cameron on.”

Wallbank has heeded plenty of advice from trainers with Midnight Edition and had considered handing over the reins this spring to one of those in Nigel Tiley, but he is pleased to have continued on while he can.

“I’m getting close to 80 years of age now and things do get a little bit harder, but I’ve only got the one horse and Nigel is away overseas for four months through the winter so it’s not convenient at this stage,” he said.

“But he (Midnight Edition) has probably got three or four years ahead of him, so I’ll enjoy doing it while I can.

“He’s one of those horses you look for in a lifetime, he’s a hell of a nice horse and very easy to handle.”

Midnight Edition will remain the sole horse in his stable, but Wallbank is already looking forward to seeing his half-sister (by Proisir) hit the track at some stage this term for Katrina and Simon Alexander.

“We’ve got half-shares in a Proisir filly with Mark Chitty, she’s a beautiful 2-year-old filly and has had two preparations,” he said. “I think she’s off to Katrina Alexander’s in the next couple of weeks, she’ll come up as a late 2-year-old.

“Midnight Gossip (dam of Midnight Edition) is a very good mare, she’s had three horses to the races and three black-type horses.

“She’s just foaled a magnificent Ace High filly, so we’ll give her a year off now.”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk