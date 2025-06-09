Bloodstock agent Michael Wallace has passed away. Photo / Trish Dunell

The New Zealand and international thoroughbred industries are mourning the loss of Michael Wallace, who passed away in the United States on Saturday night.

Wallace was a highly respected bloodstock agent who successfully ran his own business before an eight-year stint as the chief operating officer for the China Horse Club.

During his tenure, they celebrated 44 Group One victories and he was a key player in the purchase of the Triple Crown winner and successful sire, Justify, for the group.

He left the role in 2021 and more recently worked as an independent agent with Vinnie and Teresa Viola’s St. Elias Stable in the United States, as well as with Kuldeep Singh Rajput’s Gandharvi Racing Stables.

The son of Ardsley Stud’s Jim and Mary Wallace, he was a graduate of the Sunline Scholarship and subsequently furthered his experience with Rich Hill Stud.