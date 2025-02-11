Matamata trainer Graham Richardson. Photo / Kenton Wright, Race Images

Graham Richardson and Rogan Norvall are hoping for some good fortune on Wednesday at Te Aroha after the stable’s star galloper Snazzytavi was ruled out of last Saturday’s Group 1 Herbie Dyke Stakes (2000m).

The dual Group One-winning mare had to be withdrawn from the $700,000 feature after contracting a virus and while her campaign was cut short, Richardson is looking forward to kicking off the careers of her two juvenile stablemates at the midweek meeting.

The first of those is Alizaran, a colt by Lonhro who, like Snazzytavi, was bred and races in the colours of Cambridge Stud. Alizaran is the fourth foal out of talented race mare Abidewithme, a multiple Group Two winner and Group One placegetter.

The colt has made two appearances at the trials, most recently a third behind subsequent Group 3 Colin Jillings 2YO Classic (1200m) runner-up Tajana.

“He’s a colt that is learning the trade, he does most things right and he’ll keep improving, especially as a 3-year-old,” Richardson said.