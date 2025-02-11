Advertisement
Te Aroha races: Graham Richardson’s stable eyes success with young talent

Matamata trainer Graham Richardson. Photo / Kenton Wright, Race Images

Graham Richardson and Rogan Norvall are hoping for some good fortune on Wednesday at Te Aroha after the stable’s star galloper Snazzytavi was ruled out of last Saturday’s Group 1 Herbie Dyke Stakes (2000m).

The dual Group One-winning mare had to be withdrawn from the $700,000 feature after contracting a virus and while her campaign was cut short, Richardson is looking forward to kicking off the careers of her two juvenile stablemates at the midweek meeting.

The first of those is Alizaran, a colt by Lonhro who, like Snazzytavi, was bred and races in the colours of Cambridge Stud. Alizaran is the fourth foal out of talented race mare Abidewithme, a multiple Group Two winner and Group One placegetter.

The colt has made two appearances at the trials, most recently a third behind subsequent Group 3 Colin Jillings 2YO Classic (1200m) runner-up Tajana.

“He’s a colt that is learning the trade, he does most things right and he’ll keep improving, especially as a 3-year-old,” Richardson said.

“He was a very athletic yearling, well-balanced and a good mover. He just had everything you like to see in a yearling with a good pedigree as well.”

Joining Alizaran in the Brookby Stables (1150m) will be Lodi Dodi, a filly by Blue Point who was an impressive trial winner at Matamata last month.

“It was a nice trial, I would’ve given her a run by now and tipped her out as she’s still growing,” Richardson said. “She wants to go around for a bit of practice, but she is a lovely filly.

“In the last fortnight, she’s really relaxed and started to work properly. She’s a very happy horse and like the colt, whatever she does she’ll improve off.

“She will be a better 3-year-old off her pedigree on the mum’s side.”

Later in the week, the stable will turn their attention to Matamata’s feature day on Saturday, with their runners including the progressive Sorghaghtani. A daughter of Mongolian Khan, Sorghaghtani was beaten only by Hasstobeawinner at Ellerslie in mid-January, with that horse going on to place behind El Vencedor in the Listed Fulton Family Stakes (1500m).

“I’ve got Sorghaghtani in the Rating 75 mile, it’s going to be a very strong field but she’s a nice mare that can really gallop,” Richardson said.

