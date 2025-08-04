Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Te Akau unleash big guns as new thoroughbred season starts

NZ Herald
6 mins to read

Qali Al Farrasha was just one of the big names Te Akau had at yesterday's Taupō trials. Photo / Kenton Wright

Qali Al Farrasha was just one of the big names Te Akau had at yesterday's Taupō trials. Photo / Kenton Wright

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Perennial bridesmaid Qali Al Farrasha headlined a strong contingent of triallists out of Mark Walker and Sam Bergerson’s stable at Taupō on Monday.

The homebred Te Akau mare has placed in six of her seven Group assignments, including going down by a half-head to Provence in the Group 1

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save