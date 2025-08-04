“She had a great season last year without being able to knock off one of those Group 1s, so fingers crossed we can do it this time around.”

Her stablemate Captured By Love was able to collect a Group 1 last term, winning the New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) at Riccarton in November.

As an Australian-bred filly, she was ineligible for the likes of the $1.5 million Karaka Millions 3YO (1600m) and $3.5m NZB Kiwi (1500m), so headed across to Te Akau’s Cranbourne base where she performed below the stable’s expectations in two starts in stakes company.

The daughter of Written Tycoon subsequently returned to Matamata and has come up well in her new preparation, as displayed by a narrow, but comfortable win in her 900m heat in the hands of Opie Bosson.

“She trialled really nicely, Opie rode her and he was really pleased,” Bergerson said. “It was nice to see her back in New Zealand. It didn’t go to plan in Australia but she’s coming up really well.

“Plans are still up in the air with her as to what we do now. She’s only rated 85 so we could look to kick off a bit more lightly in a handicap and get a bit of confidence back, then look for the better races around Christmas.

“We’ll have a bit of a team talk and see how she pulls up.”

Bosson was aboard lightly-tried mare Top Shelf in an earlier trial over 1100m, the mare’s first outing since finishing second to Group 1 winner Leica Lucy in the Group 2 David and Karyn Ellis Fillies Classic (2000m), which was her third start.

Bergerson had been impressed with her swift progression to stakes level and hopes to see that upward trend continue as she presses on as a 4-year-old.

“We were always playing catch-up with her, so what she did manage to do in that short prep was a really good effort by her,” he said. “She had a little niggle following the David and Karyn Ellis Fillies Classic, so we put her away and she’s had a really nice break.

“After two trials, we’ll look to kick her off over 1400 or a mile. She can start off in 65 grade as well as being a one-win horse.

“I’m excited for her, especially once we get up in trip. She’s a really nice mare going forward.”

Age Of Discovery and Cool ’N’ Fast produced winning efforts in each of their 1100m heats, much to the satisfaction of Bergerson after a trying couple of years with two horses that were full of promise.

Cool ’N’ Fast was among the favourites in the 2024 Karaka Millions 2YO (1200m), while Age Of Discovery was in the market for the Group 1 New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m) last November, both of which were plans that didn’t pan out as hoped.

“Cool ’N’ Fast strained a tendon as a young horse and after coming back, he had a tie-forward wind operation, so it’s been a frustrating time of it for him,” Bergerson said. “He was gelded after being quite a handful at the Karaka Millions, but after all of his setbacks, he’s had plenty of time to mature.

“We’re really pleased with that trial and we’ve done a bit of work with his barrier manners, which were really good today.

“He’s had a long time off the scene, so it was great to see him back out there. We can kick him off in a [rating] 65 and hopefully get through the grades this time around.

“Age Of Discovery was similar, he strained a tendon as well while being down in the South Island and was one of the favourites for the 2000 Guineas. We had to pull the pin on that, then when we tried to bring him back as a colt in the autumn it didn’t work out.

“He’s been gelded and we’re looking at a spring campaign now following two really good trials. He’s coming up really well, so hopefully we can have some luck for their owners.”

Of their younger representatives, each of He Who Dares, Queen’s Evidence, In Haste and To Bravery Born pleased Bergerson in their respective 3-year-old trials.

A royally bred son of Snitzel and top mare Rondinella, He Who Dares pushed stablemate Return To Conquer all the way in the Group 2 Matamata Slipper (1200m) as a juvenile and performed well to finish fifth in the Group 1 Sistema Stakes (1200m).

The colt closed off strongly to finish second in his 900m trial behind Lady Iris, while stakes performer Queen’s Evidence wasn’t far away in fourth.

“He Who Dares has come back really well. It was his second trial today and he went really well for Opie,” Bergerson said. “If he pulls up well, he’s a potential of going to the Northland Breeders [Group 3, 1200m].

“We may go back to the colts race at Taupo instead, we’ll just see how he comes through it. Queen’s Evidence went nicely and she will trial again before going to the races.”

In the following trial, In Haste cruised to the line under her own steam to finish a tidy fourth, just behind To Bravery Born, who is likely to return to a happy hunting ground for his first-up assignment this term.

“In Haste will more than likely go back to Taupō for the fillies race [over 1100m], and all going well, on to the Gold Trail [Group 3, 1200m],” Bergerson said. “She trialled really nicely there for the TAB team.

“To Bravery Born will trial again, then potentially will go down to the Wanganui Guineas [Listed, 1340m].

“He won the first 2-year-old race of the season at the same meeting last year, so hopefully we can follow that suit. It could be a nice race for him to kick off in; we think he can handle wet ground as well, which it typically is.”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk