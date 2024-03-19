Te Akau to have a strong presence at The Valley

Imperatriz will attempt to defend her crown in Saturday's Gr.1 William Reid Stakes (1200m) at The Valley. Photo: Bruno Canntelli

Te Akau Racing will hold a strong hand at The Valley on Saturday, with their seven-strong charge being led by sprinting sensation Imperatriz, who will attempt to defend her crown in the Group 1 William Reid Stakes (1200m).

After winning last year’s edition of the sprinting feature, the Mark Walker-trained mare went on to win a further five consecutive races, including four at elite level, with her picket fence form line coming to an end last start when runner-up behind Cylinder in the Group 1 Newmarket Handicap (1200m) at Flemington.

“Imperatriz was very tough running second in the Newmarket Handicap last time, is unbeaten in four starts at Moonee Valley and hopefully she is able to go back-to-back in the William Reid,” Te Akau Racing principal David Ellis said.

Imperatriz will be met in the William Reid by stablemate Skew Wiff, while the stable will also be represented at The Valley by a handful of other runners, including Campionessa in the Group 2 Sunline Stakes (1600m), Quintessa in the Group 2 Alister Clark Stakes (2040m), Certainly in the Group 3 Alexandra Stakes (1600m), Mehzebeen in the BM78 2500m Handicap and Prismatic in the MB84 2040m Handicap.

“Quintessa ran a great race for fourth in the Australian Guineas [Group 1, 1600m] last start and she’ll appreciate getting up in trip,” Ellis said. “The two Waikato Stud fillies [Certainly and Skew Wiff] are both of the highest quality, and Campionessa is one of the gamest mares we’ve got in the stable, so we’re looking forward to seeing how it unfolds on Saturday.”

Ellis will be trackside.

“Karyn [Fenton-Ellis, wife and Te Akau Racing director] and I are going over to host our owners, and while we’re under no illusions about the quality of the fields, we’re excited about being part of it with some good chances,” Ellis said.

“It’s a massive day for us and maybe the most stakes runners a New Zealand stable has ever had on a race day in Australia.”

Leading buyer for the 18th consecutive year at the Karaka Sales in January, following his notable impact at the Magic Millions Sale on the Gold Coast, Ellis has purchased 50 horses since New Zealand Bloodstock’s Ready To Run Sale last November and spent nearly $16 million.

“We based our spend on Australia being the fastest growing and most lucrative racing jurisdiction in the world, and New Zealand prizemoney going ahead in leaps and bounds, with the incredible input by Entain in partnering the NZ TAB.

“We’ve still got shares to sell in horses, but overall, the uptake and support by the loyal Te Akau owner base and new owners has been quite overwhelming.

“People want to see horse racing flourish in New Zealand, they’re very passionate about it, and given the increase in stakes, they’re getting involved in syndication ownership.

“We’re really happy with our timing in getting our stable up and running this season in Melbourne, and the training facilities at Cranbourne are absolutely world-class.” LoveRacing.NZ News Desk



