Dream Of The Moon winning the Listed NZB Airfreight Stakes (1600m) at Riccarton on Saturday. Photo / Race Images Palmerston North

Te Akau Racing ran rampant at both New Zealand venues on Saturday, culminating in a runaway by Dream Of The Moon in the Listed NZB Airfreight Stakes (1600m) at Riccarton.

The $80,000 three-year-old fillies’ feature was the third win on the Riccarton card for trainers Mark Walker and Sam Bergerson. The premiership-leading stable previously had a quinella with Knowledge Is Power and Hooray For Harry in the Windsor Park Stud RR&B Luncheon & Yearling Sale Rating 65 (1200m), followed by Star Shadow’s success in the Avon City Ford Rating 65 (1600m).

At Trentham, quality staying mare Mehzebeen bounced back from a disappointing Australian campaign with victory in the Listed Valley D’Vine Restaurant Hawke’s Bay Cup (2200m).

But none of those victories were as dominant as Dream Of The Moon, who added a first black-type win to her CV alongside second placings in the Group 3 Barneswood Farm Stakes (1400m) and Listed Canterbury Belle Stakes (1200m), third in the Group 2 Wakefield Challenge Stakes (1100m) and fourth in the Group 3 Taranaki 2YO Classic (1200m) and Listed Star Way Stakes (1200m).

The only blemish in the All Too Hard filly’s form line was a last-start eighth at Riccarton on March 22, after which she was found to have a slow recovery rate. She bounced back in style on Saturday.