While the club has been a hit, it requires a $2.5 million annual investment to operate and Entain has decided that business model is no longer viable.
“This is a disciplined, responsible decision that allows us to get back to basics – selling bets and delivering strong returns to the New Zealand racing industry,” Entain Australia and New Zealand chief executive Andrew Vouris said.
“We are focused on our core business of responsibly selling bets and creating innovative products, while ensuring the horses are well cared for with their new owners, and our customers enjoy the experiences they’ve already secured,” Vouris said.
“This decision is about discipline, focus and doing what’s right for the long term – winning, but not at all costs.”
The TAB Racing Club currently has 28 thoroughbred and standardbred horses in its ownership and Entain has commenced a process to sell the club’s horses, which involves independent appraisal. It said animal welfare will be a key priority as part of this process.
Entain said it will honour all existing Racing Club experiences through to the end of New Zealand Cup Week in Christchurch in November.
– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk