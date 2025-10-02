Transcend is a very promising horse owned by the TAB Racing Club but will be sold. Photo / Kenton Wright

The TAB Racing Club is set to wind down, with the business case for the experience-based programme no longer stacking up for operator Entain Australia and New Zealand.

Modelled off sister company Ladbrokes’ popular Racing Club, the TAB Racing Club was launched last year, giving members the chance to experience the thrill of racehorse ownership without the cost.

It has been well-patronised, with about 18,000 New Zealand TAB customers joining the club. They have experienced several highlights over the past year, starting with their first win at Ascot Park last November when Bella Ragazza scored for trainer Robert Dennis.

The Mark-Walker-and-Sam Bergerson-trained In Haste has been a standout for the club, carrying their silks to victory in two of her four starts and finishing runner-up in the Group 3 Gold Trail Stakes (1200m) at Ellerslie last month.

The TAB Racing Club’s latest victory came this past weekend when Transcend posted her second consecutive win for trainers Shaune Ritchie and Colm Murray at Te Rapa, much to the delight of several club members, who got to experience the full race-day ownership experience.