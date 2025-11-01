Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Swiss Prince delivers Sarten quinella for Stephen Marsh at Tauranga

Richard Edmunds
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Swiss Prince winning the Group 2 James and Annie Sarten Memorial (1400m) at Tauranga on Saturday. Photo / Kenton Wright, Race Images

Swiss Prince winning the Group 2 James and Annie Sarten Memorial (1400m) at Tauranga on Saturday. Photo / Kenton Wright, Race Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A sensational few weeks for Stephen Marsh’s 3-year-olds kept rolling on at Tauranga on Saturday when Swiss Prince led home a quinella for the Cambridge trainer in the Group 2 James and Annie Sarten Memorial (1400m).

Marsh had previously won the Group 2 Hawke’s Bay Guineas (1400m) with Magic Carpet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save