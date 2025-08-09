Things began to get serious with 1200m to run as Mr Fahrenheit dropped off when Mr Fabulous tackled Happy Star to turn the contest into a true staying test.

Rounding the turn, Happy Star was still in front but Suliman and rider Hamish McNeill were hot in pursuit alongside Mr Fabulous, while Quid and Berry The Cash chased gamely several lengths adrift.

Mr Fabulous threatened a massive upset when he hit the front after jumping the last, however, Suliman closed resolutely to hit the lead with 100m to run before holding off a charging Quid by a nose, with Happy Star and Mr Fabulous next over the line as less than a length covered the first four at the end of the gruelling 4200m.

Nelson was shaking his head a little with the final result after thinking Suliman may have been beaten in the shadows of the post.

“I was a little bit doubtful that he had got there although I got assured he had pretty quickly,” Nelson said.

“That was just great. The track being as bad as it was helped him, as when he won the Wellington Hurdles the track was horrible and he just kept going.

“Unfortunately, he missed a year last year but it is bloody lucky that he has come back.

“Any race win is good but a National is just wonderful.

“The syndicate who race this guy have been with me for 20 years. It was a shame for them when Dictation came out but this will have fixed that.”

An ecstatic McNeill was nearly lost for words as he described the finish, where he dropped his whip shortly after clearing the last obstacle.

“I dropped my stick after the last and I was cursing myself when I saw them coming down the outside,” he said.

“I’m not too sure which way the camera angle goes here, so I’m a bit lost for words.

“As soon as the rain came [over the past 24 hours] I thought he and Quid would be the ones to beat.

“To do it for Paul is very special as we have had a close association.”

Suliman has now won 11 of his 64 starts, with five of those over the hurdle fences, and more than $342,000 in prizemoney.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk