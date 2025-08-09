Advertisement
Suliman proves perfect replacement for stablemate forced out of Grand National Hurdles

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Suliman (centre) won a stirring home-straight battle in the Grand National Hurdle. Photo / Ajay Berry

Veteran hurdler Suliman turned back the clock to his former glory days when he proved toughest in a four-horse war at the finish of the Hospitality NZ Canterbury Grand National Hurdles (4200m) at Riccarton.

The twelve-year-old gelding has both an Awapuni Hurdles (2800m) and Wellington Hurdle (3400m) under his

