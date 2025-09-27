Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Stephen Marsh’s Magic Carpet delivers upset win in the Guineas at Te Rapa

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Magic Carpet and Jonathan Riddell were too good for their rivals in the Hawke's Bay Guineas. Photo / Kenton Wright

Magic Carpet and Jonathan Riddell were too good for their rivals in the Hawke's Bay Guineas. Photo / Kenton Wright

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Talented colt Magic Carpet chose the ideal moment to break his maiden status when he produced a dogged effort to claim victory in the Group 2 Timberspan Hawke’s Bay Guineas at Te Rapa on Saturday.

Prepared at Cambridge by Stephen Marsh, the son of Satono Aladdin looked to have plenty

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save