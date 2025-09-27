Magic Carpet and Jonathan Riddell were too good for their rivals in the Hawke's Bay Guineas. Photo / Kenton Wright

Talented colt Magic Carpet chose the ideal moment to break his maiden status when he produced a dogged effort to claim victory in the Group 2 Timberspan Hawke’s Bay Guineas at Te Rapa on Saturday.

Prepared at Cambridge by Stephen Marsh, the son of Satono Aladdin looked to have plenty of ability when finishing third at his first two starts, with Marsh confident that if he received even luck in running on Saturday he was not a forlorn hope.

Those circumstances played out perfectly for the Marsh runner as rider Jonathan Riddell had him nicely away and settled quietly in fifth as stablemate Tale Of The Gypsy set a steady pace in front.

Riddell had Magic Carpet trucking with a full head of steam rounding the home bend, but things got a little dicey at that stage as he looked to force his way between Faultless and Quondo, who had taken over at the 300m.

Riding at his aggressive best, Riddell found a gap and shot his mount to the lead and found plenty to fight off a game Quondo, who had sat three-wide throughout, and Faultless, who battled on strongly for third.