Star quartet going separate ways after luckless starts to season

Tomodachi (blue and white) will miss the next two legs of the spring Triple Crown. Photo / Kenton Wright

Group 1 glory eluded Wexford Stables at Ellerslie, but trainers Lance O’Sullivan and Andrew Scott were nevertheless buoyed by the performances of their representatives.

Tomodachi fared best of the stablemates when third in the Gr.1 Proisir Plate (1400m) while Checkmate and Waitak were less than four lengths off the winner and Grail Seeker had no luck in the running.

The Sir Peter Vela-bred and raced Tomodachi produced a top effort in her elite level debut and first outing since she claimed the Gr.3 Rotorua Stakes (1400m) in the autumn.

“We were really pleased and she’ll get her turn and win a nice race,” O’Sullivan said.

“She’s definitely got a future and we think she can be better than what she was at the weekend, she’s still very wintery at the present time.