“I think those shorter-course trips are to her liking still, we’ve tried to push her out a little bit further as a three-year-old and it didn’t really work out.

“Maybe she could go further once we get up and racing this preparation, but I would probably guess to say she’ll stick around that 1200m mark.”

Joining Oneira at the midweek meeting is promising maidener Bannen, a four-year-old who finished runner-up in his first three starts before finishing seventh at Trentham, a result explained by several factors.

“He got a bit of an illness after his run down there at Wellington, he had a temperature when he got home so I gave him a bit of a quiet time and freshened him up,” Cole said.

“Prior to that run, his form was good, and he just got taken on in front at Wellington with blinkers on for the first time. That softened him up completely.

“He may have been coming down with that too, but he’s got good upside there and he’s still figuring the game out. Things haven’t really clicked yet, but he’s got enough ability to overcome that at the moment.”

The Gerry Harvey-owned son of Swiss Ace will contend with a wide barrier draw in the Auckland Co-Op Taxis 1400.

Later in the week, Cole will head to Arawa Park with Renovations, a well-performed filly aiming to complete her season on a high note.

Renovations has been absent from the winner’s circle this term but made a real account of herself in strong company, placing behind Leica Lucy in the Group 3 Desert Gold Stakes (1600m), alongside fourth placings in the Group 3 Gold Trail Stakes (1200m), Group 3 Eulogy Stakes (1600m) and Listed Oaks Prelude (1800m).

Her swansong contest at three will likely be the Van Dyks 1400, instead of heading down to Wanganui for a Pearl Series event on Sunday.

“I’m really happy with her, she’s done a great job this season and performed well in some pretty strong races,” Cole said. “She’ll look to stay up here at Rotorua at this stage, then she’ll more than likely be heading for a spell.

“She’s worked really well this [Tuesday] morning and I think she’ll run another good race, she’s a very honest filly and always seems to put a good run in.”

Lightly-raced mare Part Time Lover is another Cole runner making an awaited return to the races, having had five starts for a win and three placings before requiring a bone-chip removal early this season.

The five-year-old trialled at Pukekohe last week behind Tristar, indicating she is ready to run a race fresh-up.

“She had a chip in her fetlock that had to be taken out at the end of last preparation, we’ve just been bringing her up quietly and waiting on the soft tracks for her,” Cole said.

“She’s got good upside and has furnished into a nice mare, so if she can run up to her work, they’ll know she’s there on Saturday too.”

With just under three months remaining in the current season, Cole is hoping to add further success to his career-best tally, currently sitting on 28 winners and over $1 million in stakes earnings.

That figure was boosted significantly over the past 10 days, with five winners including his Te Rapa victor, well-bred filly Astoria Brooke.

The Rating 65 contest was the Trelawney-bred and owned filly’s second win, while she made a good account of herself when sixth in the Group 2 Eight Carat Classic back on Boxing Day.

“It was a super performance in a big, strong field at Te Rapa,” he said.

“She’s only a three-year-old and taken a bit of time to mature up, but she was out of my first stakes winner and it looks like she’s got a bit of the ability that her dam had as well.

“We’re just going to see how she is in the next few days, I’m pretty open-minded and if she goes to the paddock, she’s done a good job. If she’s bouncing through it well enough, we’ll push on.

“We’ll pop a saddle back on her tomorrow and make that call.”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk