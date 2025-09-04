Zormella may be racing short of her best but can still win at Ellerslie on Saturday. Photo / Kenton Wright

Racing returns to Ellerslie for the first time this season on Saturday. Here is one plan on how to attack a tricky punting day.

R2: Sweet But Psycho (No 6): Has been set for this, dropping back to Rating 65 and both career wins on good tracks. Gets Warren Kennedy aboard, too.

R4: One More Dance/Staphanos Queen split bet: Shapes as a potential blowout race so you could do worse than a small bet each way on these two mares at huge odds.

R7: To Cap It All (No 1): Some promising fillies here but To Cap It All is Group 1 placed in the Sistema, pushed La Dorada to half a length last season and worked well on Tuesday. Each way play at $5 boosted.

R8: Zormella (No 12): This will be a super form race for weeks to come but Zormella is class and has a good draw. Have a small saver bet on stablemate Arabian Songbird (No 10) as well.