Racing returns to Ellerslie for the first time this season on Saturday. Here is one plan on how to attack a tricky punting day.
R2: Sweet But Psycho (No 6): Has been set for this, dropping back to Rating 65 and both career wins on good tracks. Gets Warren Kennedyaboard, too.
R4: One More Dance/Staphanos Queen split bet: Shapes as a potential blowout race so you could do worse than a small bet each way on these two mares at huge odds.
R7: To Cap It All (No 1): Some promising fillies here but To Cap It All is Group 1 placed in the Sistema, pushed La Dorada to half a length last season and worked well on Tuesday. Each way play at $5 boosted.
R8: Zormella (No 12): This will be a super form race for weeks to come but Zormella is class and has a good draw. Have a small saver bet on stablemate Arabian Songbird (No 10) as well.
R9: La Crique/Tuxedo split bet: A gloriously tough way to start the Group 1 season for punters but with boosted odds you can back this pair at about $11 each. Both should be in the first half of the field and looked fantastic recently.
Michael Guerin wrote his first nationally published racing articles while still in school and started writing about horse racing and the gambling industry for the Herald as a 20-year-old in 1990. He became the Herald’s Racing Editor in 1995 and covers the world’s biggest horse racing carnivals.