Sarten Memorial transferred to Tauranga after Te Rapa meeting abandoned

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Wolfgang was able to win one of the two races run at Te Rapa on Monday before the rest of the meeting was abandoned. Photo / Kenton Wright

The most crucial lead-up race to NZ 2000 Guineas has been moved to Tauranga on Saturday after another race meeting abandonment at Te Rapa today.

The Te Rapa meeting was scrapped after Blackwaterfoot slipped and fell on the point of the home turn in Race 2, jockey Joe

