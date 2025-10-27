New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing have moved quickly to provide trainers with a new pathway to the Guineas with the Sarten transferred to the Tauranga meeting this Saturday.

“There were two options and the other was Pukekohe on Wednesday,” NZTR’s operations manager Tim Aldridge said.

“We are very aware of the importance of this race not only because of its status and to the Sarten family but as a lead-up to the Guineas races at Riccarton.

“So we looked at Pukekohe to try to give the possible Guineas contenders as much time as possible between the Sarten and the two Guinea races, but the forecast suggests the track there will be heavy at Pukekohe and I don’t think any trainers want that leading into Riccarton.

“So the only other option is Saturday at Tauranga and that will give any of the horses who start in the Sarten two clear weeks before the 2000 Guineas.”

Aldridge says he and NZTR were aware there were three fillies entered for the Sarten and if their connection choose to start on Saturday they will only have a week to get to Riccarton for the NZ 1000 Guineas.

“From what we can work out it sounds like only one of those fillies was also targeting the 1000 Guineas,” Aldridge said.

Five of the favourites for the 2000 Guineas were supposed to race at Te Rapa today, four in the Sarten and Hostility in a maiden race.

Aldridge said new nominations were being called for Saturday’s rescheduled Group 2, with preference given to those who were in Monday’s original field.

Of the two races that were run on Monday, the open staying handicap was won by Wolfgang, who is now on a potential New Zealand Cup campaign.

Co-trainer Shaun McKay was pleased to see Wolfgang back in winning form after a frustrating Melbourne campaign.

“He struck hard tracks [in Australia] and I think he has just been a bit careful on his feet,” McKay said.

“We brought him back and reassessed things and it is good to have him back like that.

“You see it time and time again in those small fields, especially over in Aussie, when you get to the front and you get soft sectionals like that, they are hard to run down. Gryllsy rode him a masterpiece.”

The New Zealand Cup has now come back in the picture and McKay is keen to test him over the two miles once more, a distance he remains undefeated over, having won his sole attempt over the trip in the Gr.3 Wellington Cup (3200m) at Trentham in January.

“We took him out of the New Zealand Cup and we might have to re-enter him for it with a late entry,” McKay said.

— Additional reporting, LoveRacing.

