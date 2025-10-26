Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Sarten Memorial to sort out 3-year-old pecking order at Te Rapa

NZ Herald
6 mins to read

Affirmative Action is one of the classy 3-year-olds on show in the Sarten Memorial at Te Rapa today. Photo/Kenton Wright

Affirmative Action is one of the classy 3-year-olds on show in the Sarten Memorial at Te Rapa today. Photo/Kenton Wright

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Last year’s James and Annie Sarten Memorial set Savaglee up for Group one glory in Christchurch, and Matamata trainer Pam Gerard is hoping to follow a similar blueprint today.

Gerard guided Savaglee through a superb spring campaign that saw the son of Savabeel win four of his five starts.

That

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save