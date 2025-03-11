There’s plenty of anticipation ahead of regally-bred colt Hostility’s raceday debut at Matamata today.
Purchased by Te Akau Racing principal David Ellis out of Kiltannon Stables’ New Zealand Bloodstock Ready to Run Sale draft for $1.65 million last November, there has been much fanfare surrounding the sale-topper over the last few months.
By I Am Invincible, and out of Group 1-winning mare Shillelagh, Hostility has won both of his trials to date and trainers Mark Walker and Sam Bergerson are looking forward to stepping him out for the first time on raceday at their home track’s midweek meeting.
“He has been faultless here at home, touch wood it can continue on Wednesday,” Bergerson said. “He has got a fantastic temperament, he is a very laidback customer, and his trials have been super.
“It looks like he has got a fantastic turn of foot. He has just got to go out there and put it all together on raceday now, but Gryllsy [jockey Craig Grylls] knows him well. From barrier seven, we will just see how he jumps, but we are really excited to see him finally step out.”