A Group 1 tilt is in the offing if Hostility performs up to expectations.

“If he was to run well, we could potentially have a look at the Manawatū Sires’ [Group 1, 1400m] with him,” Bergerson said.

The stable is also looking forward to seeing the race-day return of stakes-performed mare Sense Of Timing, who hasn’t been sighted on raceday for nearly a year.

She will make her return in Wednesday’s Blue Pacific Minerals 1200, where she will jump from barrier 11 and will get the aid of apprentice jockey Triston Moodley’s four-kilogram claim.

“Unfortunately for her, she has just had a few setbacks and then went all the way down to Ōtaki and they cancelled the meeting,” Bergerson said.

“She hasn’t had a lot of luck over the last 12 months, but I am excited to see her back on her home track.

“We have elected to keep her in the [rating] 65 and claim. I thought her trials were good, so we are looking forward to finally getting her back to the races.”

Looking ahead to the weekend, Te Akau will have a two-pronged attack in Saturday’s Group 2 Ultimate Mazda Japan Trophy (1600m) at Tauranga courtesy of Wild Night and What You Wish For.

“Wild Night is back from Australia, so we are excited to see him back in New Zealand,” Bergerson said. “It hasn’t gone to plan over there, he was probably stiff not to win the Cranbourne Cup [Listed, 1600m] first-up and just hasn’t had a lot of luck and was disappointing there last time [last in the Listed The Elms Handicap, 1400m].

“Back to New Zealand, he seems happy and well here at home. He won at Tauranga before heading over to Aussie, so we are looking forward to him.

“What You Wish For is in good form. We have freshened him up from the Kaimāī Stakes [Listed, 2000m] and if he were to run well, he could potentially head to the Awapuni Gold Cup [Group 2, 2100m].

“We think they are two nice chances.”

