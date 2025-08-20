Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Racing’s unlikely new hero just what the doctor ordered

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Doctor Askar won the Flying Handicap at Trentham in March as part of his surprise rise through the ranks. Photo / Peter Rubery

Doctor Askar won the Flying Handicap at Trentham in March as part of his surprise rise through the ranks. Photo / Peter Rubery

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

WEEKEND HIGHLIGHT

What: $150,000 Waikato Stud Foxbridge Plate.

Where: Te Rapa.

When: Saturday at 4.20pm.

Who: Proven group horses against in-form winter warriors.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trainer Joanne Moss is going to let the star of her tiny team tell her when he has reached his level.

But until then Doctor Askar is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save