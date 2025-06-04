“He didn’t like that (Heavy9) ground either I don’t think. We may give him another start and put him aside and wait for those black-type races later on in the spring and summer time.

“Ellerslie is nice, he enjoys that, and it’s a good surface. We will find something in the next three weeks.”

Moodley was just as pleased with the winning effort and is hopeful he can retain the ride on the progressive galloper.

“When I came out of the gates, he didn’t come out too well, so I decided to take a sit and go behind them, but no one wanted to lead and Maria (Sanson, Jockey aboard Caitlyns Wish) was going forward, so I decided I would lock onto her and follow her through, and it paid dividends,” Moodley said.

“Coming into the straight I had so much horse under me, so I let him stride forward and didn’t fight him anymore. He pulled away in the straight and even had the audacity to wait for them at the end.

“Hopefully I can stick with the ride for the future.”

Twain’s dam won six races, including the Gr.1 Railway Stakes (1200m) and Gr.3 Foxbridge Plate (1200m), and Bell has his eyes on the latter with Twain early next season, which now holds Group Two status.

“He is a true professional, he is a horse we are going to enjoy in the future,” he said.

“It is nice to have some nice horses in the stable. For an old fella to get out of bed in the morning, I am starting to struggle, so a nice horse gets you out.”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

