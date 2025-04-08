Advertisement
Racing: Te Akau Racing’s David Ellis secures A$1m colt in Sydney

NZ Herald
Te Akau principal David Ellis is investing in the future.   Photo / Trish Dunell

Te Akau Racing principal David Ellis was again to the fore in the sales ring this week, but this time at Inglis’ Easter Yearling Sale in Sydney.

He went to A$1 million to secure lot 398, the Snitzel colt out of Group1 performer Harlow Gold, from the draft of Glenlogan Park.

His dam was a $200,000 New Zealand Bloodstock yearling sale purchase and went on to win two races for trainers David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig, and was runner-up in the Group 1 Victoria Oaks (2500m) and Group 1 Vinery Stud Stakes (2000m), and also placed in the Group 3 Vanity Stakes (1400m).

Ellis was impressed by the presence of the colt and he was delighted to secure him for the seven-figure sum.

“He’s an outstanding colt, classically stamped with all the qualities of his sire, Snitzel, and would have to be among the top colts I’ve seen on any sales grounds in the past 12 months,” Ellis said.

“He’s really imposing, fills the eye, has great conformation, and we were absolutely delighted to be able to buy him.

“He just looks a natural 2-year-old, a big powerful boy, with the quality to be a Golden Slipper colt if everything went to plan.

“He’ll be trained by Mark Walker at our stables at Cranbourne, and I know the team there will be very excited to have a colt of this quality to work with.

“He’s a stunner and it’s hard not to be get ahead of ourselves but he really does possess all the right attributes.”

Ellis bought two other yearlings at the sale, including lot 209, the I Am Invincible filly out of stakes winner Talaria, for A$450,000, and lot 248, the Street Boss filly out of stakes winner Vienna Miss, for $180,000.

LoveRacing.NZ

