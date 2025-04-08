Racing: Te Akau Racing’s David Ellis secures A$1m colt in Sydney

Te Akau principal David Ellis is investing in the future. Photo / Trish Dunell

Te Akau Racing principal David Ellis was again to the fore in the sales ring this week, but this time at Inglis’ Easter Yearling Sale in Sydney.

He went to A$1 million to secure lot 398, the Snitzel colt out of Group1 performer Harlow Gold, from the draft of Glenlogan Park.

His dam was a $200,000 New Zealand Bloodstock yearling sale purchase and went on to win two races for trainers David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig, and was runner-up in the Group 1 Victoria Oaks (2500m) and Group 1 Vinery Stud Stakes (2000m), and also placed in the Group 3 Vanity Stakes (1400m).

Ellis was impressed by the presence of the colt and he was delighted to secure him for the seven-figure sum.

“He’s an outstanding colt, classically stamped with all the qualities of his sire, Snitzel, and would have to be among the top colts I’ve seen on any sales grounds in the past 12 months,” Ellis said.