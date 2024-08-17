Advertisement
Racing: So Naive, Toruk Makto hit stable quinella in Ruakaka feature

By Kevin Robertson
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
So Naive winning the Group 3 Cambridge Stud Northland Breeders’ Stakes (1200m) at Ruakaka on Saturday. Photo / Therese Davis

The Bruce Wallace and Grant Cooksley training partnership had plenty to celebrate on Saturday when they produced a superb quinella in the feature event at Ruakaka, the Group 3 Cambridge Stud Northland Breeders’ Stakes (1200m), with stable runners So Naive and Toruk Makto.

So Naive, a stunning son of The Oaks Stud resident stallion US Navy Flag, had won twice from four starts during his two-year-old campaign and was fitted for his new season resumption with a comfortable win at the Cambridge trials last month.

Rider Craig Grylls sent him forward from barrier rise but found himself out three wide as pacemakers I’m All In, racing in the colours of race sponsor Cambridge Stud, and Karaka Million two-year-old (1200m) placegetter Full Force setting a steady speed in front.

Grylls didn’t panic and had his mount relaxed rounding the home bend as the pressure went on. I’m All In kicked hard at the 200m but so did So Naive as he hit the front shortly afterwards before holding out a late charge from Toruk Makto who closed to within a length with an eye-catching burst from well back in the running.

It was the second time the pair has provided the quinella in a race after they finished in the same order over 1100m at Ellerslie in October last year, with Cooksley delighted with both horses.

“He [So Naive] has grown and got a bit stronger, so the further he goes the better he will get,” Cooksley said.

“Give him another six months and he will be even bigger and stronger but so will the second horse who went good as well.

“It’s good to see the two-year-olds come back well as three-year-olds, so hopefully they can keep going.

“I’m not sure where we will see them next but we will work it out.”

Grylls was also suitably impressed with the victory.

“We were drawn towards the outside and with the inside getting a bit cut up now I was happy to stay out three-wide on the train,” he said.

“I was just keeping out of the kickback as a couple I had ridden earlier had responded badly to it. I was quite happy out there as he is a beautiful big horse and I was pretty confident a wee way out we would pick them up as he let down well.

“He wasn’t real comfortable in it [the wet track] but he showed last season he has a good turn of foot and I think they are going to be in for a lot of fun with him.”

Bred by Dr K C Tan, So Naive is raced by Able International, a long-term client for the stable after being purchased out of Kilgravin Lodge’s 2023 New Zealand Bloodstock Book 2 Yearling Sale draft by Wallace Thoroughbreds for $37,500.

He has now won three of his five starts and $133,000 in prizemoney.

- LOVERACING.NZ News Desk


