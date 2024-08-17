So Naive winning the Group 3 Cambridge Stud Northland Breeders’ Stakes (1200m) at Ruakaka on Saturday. Photo / Therese Davis

The Bruce Wallace and Grant Cooksley training partnership had plenty to celebrate on Saturday when they produced a superb quinella in the feature event at Ruakaka, the Group 3 Cambridge Stud Northland Breeders’ Stakes (1200m), with stable runners So Naive and Toruk Makto.

So Naive, a stunning son of The Oaks Stud resident stallion US Navy Flag, had won twice from four starts during his two-year-old campaign and was fitted for his new season resumption with a comfortable win at the Cambridge trials last month.

Rider Craig Grylls sent him forward from barrier rise but found himself out three wide as pacemakers I’m All In, racing in the colours of race sponsor Cambridge Stud, and Karaka Million two-year-old (1200m) placegetter Full Force setting a steady speed in front.

Grylls didn’t panic and had his mount relaxed rounding the home bend as the pressure went on. I’m All In kicked hard at the 200m but so did So Naive as he hit the front shortly afterwards before holding out a late charge from Toruk Makto who closed to within a length with an eye-catching burst from well back in the running.

It was the second time the pair has provided the quinella in a race after they finished in the same order over 1100m at Ellerslie in October last year, with Cooksley delighted with both horses.