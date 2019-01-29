Lot 388, a Savabeel filly, was knocked down to the $800,000 bid of agent Dean Hawthorne.Photo / Darryl Sherer

Boom sire Savabeel set the benchmark once again on day three at Karaka just 24-hours after a colt by the Waikato Stud-based stallion sold for $1.4 million.

This time it was a member of the fairer sex who set the day's benchmark when Lot 388, the filly out of Galileo mare Scintillula, was knocked down to the $800,000 bid of Bloodstock agent Dean Hawthorne on behalf of Jonathan Munz and his GSA Bloodstock operation.

Hawthorne beat out a host of challengers, including Te Akau Racing principal David Ellis, for the filly who traces back to an extended family chock full of European stakes performers and was on offer through Sir Peter Vela's Pencarrow Stud draft.

"We didn't come here with numbers to buy this year, rather we wanted to pick out a couple of fillies that would suit our broodmare band," Hawthorne said. "She's a really good Savabeel, from a lovely family.

"I've just been up in Europe before Christmas and looked at those big families, especially the Galileo blood, close-up.

"More importantly, the type matched the pedigree which doesn't always happen. She was our filly of the sale and I'm happy to get her.

"We are being a bit selective now as we have numbers around us, but it's not always that you come along to see a pedigree like that with a type to match."

Hawthorne expressed pleasant surprise that the filly had been available for sale at the auction this year.

"We know what's happening in the family as I think the mare has been covered by Zoustar," he said. "When you buy off Peter Vela, he mates his mares beautifully well, so to be honest I was surprised she was here."

Hawthorne was quickly back amongst the fray just minutes later as he went to $400,000 to secure Lot 390, a Tavistock filly from outstanding racemare Seachange from the Oaks Stud draft.

Seachange, the dam of three winners, proved herself as one of New Zealand's greatest racemares with seven Group One wins amongst her 14 career victories.

- NZ Racing Desk