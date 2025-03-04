Advertisement
Racing: Perfumist lands favourable barrier draw for NZB Kiwi at Ellerslie

Michael Guerin
By
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Sydney-based Perfumist has drawn barrier two for the NZB Kiwi at Ellerslie on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Sydney filly Perfumist looks the big winner in the barrier draw for New Zealand’s richest ever race, the $3.5 million NZB Kiwi at Ellerslie on Saturday.

The Bjorn Baker-trained filly drew barrier two from where she should be able to hop straight on the speed, her preferred racing style.

Her draw is certain to see her shorten when the TAB market reopens after the draw. The biggest loser in the draw appears to be Public Attention, who has drawn the outside barrier 14.

The draw was made at the Hilton Hotel in Auckland last night while the rest of the fields for Saturday’s $9m Barfoot and Thompson Champions Day will be released around 10.30am on Wednesday.

Four emergencies have been announced for the NZB Kiwi but they were not allocated barrier draws because if there is a scratching, the replacement chosen by the slot holders will use the withdrawn horse’s barrier draw.

NZB Kiwi

$3.5m, 1500m at Ellerslie at 4.32pm on Saturday.

The field for New Zealand’s richest ever horse race is:

1: Evaporate (10)

2: Public Attention (14)

3: Checkmate (3)

4: Penman (13)

5: Domain Ace (9)

6: Sought After (4)

7: Perfumist (2)

8: Damask Rose (8)

9: Pivotal Ten (12)

10: Sethito (7)

11: Ardalio (11)

12: Hankee Alpha (6)

13: First Dance (1)

14: Zormella (5)

Michael Guerin wrote his first nationally published racing articles while still in school and started writing about horse racing and the gambling industry for the Herald as a 20-year-old in 1990. He became the Herald’s Racing Editor in 1995 and covers the world’s biggest horse racing carnivals.

