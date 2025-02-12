Racing: Open-minded autumn for I Wish I Win

“He looked to do it nicely. Jamie Melham rode him and she was happy with his action,” Moody told Racing.com. “He was good in the wind, he won the trial softly and had a little blow.

“He’s had two jump-outs and looked super in them, he hasn’t lost any of his want at this point. I hope he takes that attitude to the races.

“I’m really pleased with where he’s at, he seems to be enjoying life – so I’m hoping he pulls up well, and we’ll sit down and get a bit serious about mapping out a programme for him.”

I Wish I Win has never raced beyond a mile, but Moody is not ruling out middle-distance options later in the autumn.

“The first option would be the Futurity [Group 1] on Saturday week over 1400m at Caulfield, but that’s certainly not set in stone,” Moody said.

“I actually nominated him this morning for the T.J Smith, the Doncaster Handicap and the Queen Elizabeth, so a 1200m, 1600m and 2000m Group 1, all at the Sydney Autumn Carnival.

“That shows you how much I’m open-minded as to where we might go, where we might resume and what type of races we may run in. I think it’s a great thing. We’ve got one of the world’s top-rated sprinters and he’s got terrific form around the mile. He’s won a Golden Eagle at 1500m and his pedigree says he would love 2000m.

“If we did look to go beyond that mile, you’ve got to start lengthening and stretching his work out, but we’re not worried about that at the moment. We’re just worried about getting him back to the races and performing.

“He’s sound, happy and healthy and wanting to be out there.”

While no plan has been determined for I Wish I Win, there is certainty about the surfaces Moody and training partner Katherine Coleman will present their gelding on come race day.

“I think one thing we will be mindful of is firm tracks,” he said. “He’s an older horse, we know he’s a little bit jarry in the knees and he always has been, that’s a bit of his physical conformation.

“I wouldn’t be presenting him on a Good 3 anywhere, that’s one thing you can have your last on. I wouldn’t hesitate to withdraw him, no matter what race it is, if the track does firm up. I don’t think he needs Heavy 10s, which he has won on, but he needs toe in ground.”

In the TAB Futures market for next Saturday’s Group 1 Futurity Stakes (1400m), I Wish I Win is currently the $4.80 second-favourite behind defending champion and fellow Kiwi-bred Mr Brightside ($2.10).

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk