“This wasn’t a decision I made lightly. With the upcoming conclusion of my exclusive role at Godolphin, I have carefully considered the right path forward,” Cummings said.
“While continuing to train in Australia was my intention, the opportunity in Hong Kong presented a unique and respected environment to challenge myself and grow further as a trainer. This is a progression to the next stage of my career in a new jurisdiction.
“I want to acknowledge the dedication of my staff over the years. I’ve been privileged to lead a talented and committed team whose contribution has been integral to the success of the stable.
“In deciding not to train next season, I also wanted to be fair to my staff by giving them the opportunity to commit to a long-term role with another stable.
“To the owners who had already been forthcoming in their support, I want to express my sincerest appreciation. I felt it would be unfair to continue, only to step away and leave the team and yearlings without guidance during a pivotal stage in their development.
“I also want to take this opportunity to thank Godolphin for entrusting me with the responsibility and leadership of their team over the past eight years.”
A renowned horseman and proven ambassador for racing, Cummings has followed the path of David Hayes, Jamie Richards, Mark Newnham and David Eustace, who have all taken up training positions in Hong Kong this decade, while South African trainer Brett Crawford will join the ranks for the upcoming season in September this year.
– Racing.com