Trainer James Cummings says taking on role in Hong Kong "wasn't a decision I made lightly". Photo / Getty Images

Star Australian trainer James Cummings is set to leave Sydney racing to take up a lucrative position as a trainer in Hong Kong.

The appointment was announced by the Hong Kong Jockey Club at a press conference at Sha Tin on Wednesday morning, with Cummings the guest of honour in attendance.

The horseman has celebrated 52 Group 1 winners in his career and prepared gallopers such as Anamoe, Bivouac and Broadsiding in his tenure as Godolphin’s private trainer in Australia.

The news of Cummings’ departure for Hong Kong comes not long after Godolphin had announced it was changing to a public training model for the upcoming season, where Cummings had been slated to become one of a number of horsemen to condition horses for the blue army.

Cummings will be eligible to have runners at Sha Tin and Happy Valley as of September 2026 and joins the Hong Kong training ranks at a time of regeneration.