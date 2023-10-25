Racing: Fillies bang on for Soliloquy

Matamata trainer Stephen Autridge. Photo: Trish Dunell

Stephen Autridge believes he has his quartet of fillies bang on for the Gr.2 Jamieson Park Soliloquy Stakes (1400m) at Pukekohe on Saturday, but whether all four gain a start is another matter.

Stakes winner Loch Katrine as well as Tears Of Victory and Livid Sky are guaranteed a start in the $175,000 feature, but stablemate Still Bangon needs a couple of scratchings to make the 14-horse field.

“Still Bangon won a race and they took it off her. She was beaten by some handy horses, so it is just bad luck if she doesn’t make the field. She is not going to be a maidener for much longer,” Autridge said.

While Still Bangon is a long shot of gaining a start, Autridge remains excited about the chances of his other trio as they look to seal their berth in next month’s Gr.1 Barneswood Farm New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) at Riccarton.

“They are all spot on for it and it is the final stepping-stone to Christchurch, so they need to run well,” Autridge said.

“Loch Katrine has been running really well. A bit of moisture would make her chances twice as good. She is looking for the mile already, so the big 1400m at Pukekohe is going to suit quite nicely.

“Livid Sky shows a lot. She may be lacking a bit in experience, but if things go right for her, I think she will run a really good race.

“And Tears Of Victory is very honest and very consistent. She has got a good draw (2) and will be there till the finish.

“They have got to go very well to make the decision to go to Christchurch, but they are as good as I can get them so let’s hope they have their chances.”

Autridge will also line-up Intrepid Girl and Fairshare in the Entain – NZB Insurance Pearl Series Race 1200.

“Intrepid Girl should run really well. Fairshare has been working well but will want a bit further, so we’ll just get this run under her belt,” he said.

onOn Thursday, Autridge is set to head to Rotorua where he will be represented by three runners, including Group Three winner Alabama Gold who will resume in the Lance Lawson 1215.

“He is fresh and he is going well. I don’t want the track to get any worse but if he runs, he will run well,” Autridge said.

“The races he is going to be in after tomorrow are hopefully Saturday races and they have got good prize money. If he should win one or two before Christmas, then there are some good races over Christmas for him.”

Rounding out his trio of runners will be She Wrote More in The Rotorua Club 1215 and Huzzah in the Laser Electrical Rotorua 1215.

“They are maideners at the moment, but I don’t think they will stay maideners for long,” Autridge said. “Both will improve with the run, but both go well.” – LOVERACING.NZ News Desk