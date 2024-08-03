Crocetti (inside) dives to victory over Master Fay in the Alibaba’s Flying Carpets Kerikeri Cup (1100m) at Ruakaka. Photo / Therese Davis, Race Images

Crocetti, one of the brightest stars in last season’s outstanding three-year-old crop, showed he was back bigger and better after he provided a display of guts and determination to take out Saturday’s Alibaba’s Flying Carpets Kerikeri Cup (1100m) at Ruakaka.

Taken north by trainers Danny Walker and Arron Tata for a firmer surface to kick off his new campaign, that plan almost came unstuck as steady rain throughout the day saw stewards downgrade the official track rating to a Heavy8 before the start time in the feature flat event.

Walker rolled the dice and left the strapping son of Zacinto in the field and he duly obliged under apprentice Triston Moodley in a driving finish with another class galloper in Master Fay, who was also kicking off his latest campaign.

Moodley had Crocetti nicely placed in third along the rail throughout and elected to stay closer to the rail in the home straight, as the rest of the field swung wide for better going.

Just as he hit the front with 200m to run, Crocetti was challenged by Master Fay who stormed down the outer to join the issue as the pair slugged it out to the post, with Crocetti winning by a head at the line.