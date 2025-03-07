Tajanis.

New Zealand’s greatest training export, Chris Waller, had no doubts favourite Tajanis will handle his first 3200m start in today’s $600,000 Barfoot And Thompson Auckland Cup.

Which means punters could be running out of reasons not to back the former UK stayer at Ellerslie even though many have never seen him race.

Waller is the king of Australian racing and if Tajanis can justify his favouritism today it will give the former Foxton boy his biggest success in his homeland at a meeting Waller admits he would love to be at.

“It is going to be a huge meeting and has plenty of interest over here but it clashes with two major meetings [Sydney and Melbourne] so I can’t be there,” he told the Herald.

Tajanis and Konasana, already a winner at Ellerslie, will represent the Waller juggernaut, and while Tajanis has won over 2816m in England and twice over 2400m in Sydney he has yet to try today’s 3200m.