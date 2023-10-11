I Wish I Win. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand punters have been thrown a miracle ball by the TAB and there’s $10 million at stake if they can catch it.

The TAB is going all-in promoting Saturday’s A$20m Everest sprint race in Sydney after the new TAB/Entain partnership secured a slot for New Zealand galloper I Wish I Win.

He is the favourite for the 1200m dash for cash and will be the first New Zealand-bred and owned horse to win the world’s richest turf race if successful.

To mark the occasion the TAB is running a special one-off promotion which is free to enter for anybody who has a TAB account.

They will give $10m to any punter who can pick the correct finishing order in the Everest, which means 12 horses from first to last.

The odds of doing so are massive but then again so is the $10m prize, with entries limited to one per person and closing at 5.30pm on Saturday with The Everest run at 6.15pm.



