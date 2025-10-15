Quintessa takes the road less travelled to Triple Crown final

“She is really good off a different build-up due to the rain, obviously it’s not the ideal prep but we think we have got her as good as we can have her,” Bergerson said.

“It’s a bit of a query going from 1400 to 2000m, but she was really good first-up and has come on since. She’s picked up in the coat over the last couple of weeks and is tracking the right way.

“Time will tell and we had to play the cards we were dealt.”

Quintessa was given a trip away to the Central Districts and finished runner-up in a trial at Awapuni with race day rider Opie Bosson in the saddle.

“She went down there and stayed with Dad (Roydon) and travelled back really well so fingers crossed,” Bergerson said.

Stablemate Queen’s Evidence will represent the stable in the Gr.2 Windsor Park Stud Soliloquy Stakes (1400m) and should get a softer run from barrier five after a tough passage when sixth last time out.

“She was really good first-up when third in the Gold Trail (Gr.3, 1200m) and had no luck in the Sunline Vase (Gr.3, 1400m),” Bergerson said.

“She got trapped wide the whole race and stuck on well, we were pretty happy with the run.

“With four weeks between runs, we were able to give her an easy time post that tough race and she’s bounced back really well.

“She went to T Taupō last Friday to gallop between races and worked super again on Tuesday.”

A top showing from Queen’s Evidence would confirm plans for a tilt at next month’s Gr.1 Barneswood Farm New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) at Riccarton.

“She probably has to step up to beat those benchmark fillies and hopefully she can run well and crack on to the Guineas,” Bergerson said.

The stable is also looking forward to Balance Of Power and War Of Succession in the Horizon By Skycity Handicap (1600m).

“It will be short of their best, but we think they will both run really well,” Bergerson said.

“We think they will be a couple of really nice Cups’ horses later in the season.”

Meanwhile, My Lips Are Sealed will take aim at the Listed Team Wealleans Matamata Cup (1600m) on Friday and her chances will depend on how she copes with the ground.

“It’s really wet here and she has won on a heavy surface before, albeit in a much lower grade,” Bergerson said.

“She has come on since her first-up run and the step to a mile is ideal, she’s got a light weight (53kg) and a good rider (George Rooke) so she ticks a lot of boxes, it’s just whether she gets through the ground.”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk